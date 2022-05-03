Six politicians and security authorities arrested over the incident in Gondar 

Peace and Security authorities in the region engaging with the public ( Photo : AMC)

Six political and security authorities were arrested over last week’s incident in Gondar that claimed at least 14 lives.

According to a report from Amhara Media Corporation (AMC), the authorities are arrested on alleged grounds of failing to discharge the responsibility to reverse the security crisis that unfolded in the city following what was painted as a clash between two individuals from Islamic and Christian religions.

Amhara Region Peace and Security, which announced the arrest, said a further “corrective measure” will be taken after consultation with the public and evaluation of the political leadership and security authorities.

Desalegne Tassew, head of the office, remarked that the followers of the Christian and Islam regions have a tradition of affectionate relations and unity, and had been defending together the country from enemies.

It is to be recalled that the incident in Gondar triggered a widespread religious conflict across Ethiopia in the past few days. There was even an incident in the capital Addis Ababa during the celebration of Eid al-Fatir.

The Ethiopian government is claiming that it has effectively reversed the religious violence that was unfolding in different parts of Ethiopia.

