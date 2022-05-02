Ethiopia earned $36 million from the export of Injera

Photo : SM

Ethiopia reportedly earned $36 million from the export of Enjera in the past nine months of the 2014 budget year.

Addis Maleda, which cited Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Industry Development Institute (FBPID), said the plan was to earn $29 million from the export of Enjera during the same period.

71 percent of the export plan for the year is completed.

Furthermore, FBPID said overall$81 million is earned from the export of food items and the revenue is said to be 41 percent higher compared to last year.

Flour, oilseed crops, roasted coffee, beverages, spices, fruits and vegetables were among exported items.

