Two senior ethnic Tigray military officers say Youth in Tigray should not fight anymore

Two ethnic Tigray senior military officers who recently returned from a mission in Sudan (many refused to return to Ethiopia) said the attack on the northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force should have not happened.

They also urge on the need to seize the glimpse of hope for peace ( the Ethiopian government has declared a humanitarian truce) , and that the youth in Tigray should no longer fight or die so as to safeguard the powers of the elites that have been leading the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)

