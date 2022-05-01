Teshome Assegid interview with Dereje Haile

borkena

Teshome Assegid, one of the most celebrated Ethiopian singer, has returned to Ethiopia after over two decades in North America. Ye Kubaya Wotete and Ye akal are just few of his timeless pieces.



Watch his interview with Dereje Haile.

Video : Embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

