Ferash Adash comedy talks about the relevance of unbearable cost of living

borkena

In the 28th edition of Ferash Adash, Tesfahun Kebede looks into the relevance of unbearable cost of living as a push factor for making serious decisions.

Watch video below :

Video : embedded from Art TV Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from video

