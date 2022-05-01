Ethiopia’s Minimum Wage issue a matter of priority : EHRC

Workers at the Hawassa Industrial Parking.Image Courtesy: solidaridadnetwork.org

Recognizing Ethiopia’s move along the path to legislating minimum wage , including the preparation of a legal framework for the Wage Board which draws membership from trade unions and other relevant bodies, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission is demanding urgent action on the part of the government to implement them.

It is one of the occasions of the International Workers Day that the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) urged the Ethiopian government to the establishment of a Wage Board for which a provision was set in the 2019 Labour Proclamation.

The commission conducted research in 2021 on workers’ income including those working in industrial park facilities and established that even the average monthly income is not adequate to support workers’ life.

EHRC cited the Ethiopian Statistics Service to highlight that price inflation in Ethiopia grew by 35 per cent for three years in a row and is expected to worsen in light of international and domestic factors including drought and internal displacement of people in the country (due to security situations).

The full statement from EHRC is available HERE.

