Ethiopian PM visited two military bases in less than a week 

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed making speech to members of the Ethiopian Defense Force in a ceremony organized at Woldia Stadium on April 30, 2022 ( Photo : screenshot from the video)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy had visited two military bases in less than a week. In the first round of his trip, he flew to Sekota, in a military helicopter, where he made a speech to the defence force based in the area.

A few districts in the Waghumra zone, whose seat of administration is Dakota, are still under the control of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). One of the questions he faced, during an engagement with community members, was to liberate those districts from TPLF forces.

Apart from the usual “guard your unity” kind of message, they told the forces to be ready and continue exercises. That was on April 23.

Yesterday, he flew to Woldia, on the occasion of the eve of Eid al Fatir, where he met with the defence force stationed in the region, in the city’s soccer stadium.

The message to the defence force was the same: “be ready.” He advised soldiers to have a victorious mindset and morale and work on ways of minimising risks in the event of combat missions.

In terms of values, he encouraged the army to do its part in the task of cultivating a responsible generation and clear the path for a prosperous Ethiopia.

His government has been this week facing renewed criticism after a series of violence, that was given an appearance by a religious character that claimed lives.

In a related development, the Defence Ministry appeared before the Parliamentary Foreign Relations and Peace Standing committee and inquired about the plan it has in place to reverse the pervasive security threats to citizens.

There is speculation that the TPLF might start a war again in the coming rainy season with the aim to control routes to Djibouti and Sudan.

There are also unconfirmed rumours that the TPLF might start a war against Eritrean Forces.

