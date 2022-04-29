Ethiopian PM removed Yohannes Buayalew as Director of Foreign Relation Strategic Study 

Yohannes Buayalew and the letter from the three lines letter from PM Abiy Ahmed (Photo : SM)

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed removed Yohannes Buayalew as the Director of the Ethiopian Foreign Relation Strategic Study Institute.

He has been in the position for more than a year now.

A short letter from Abiy Ahmed, which is circulated on social media, said “Thanking you for the contribution you have made as the Director of the Ethiopian Foreign Relation Strategic Study Institute, You are removed from the positions as of April 28.”

No explanation is given as to why Mr. Yohannes Buayalew, who has also served as the head of Amhara region Prosperity Party Head, removed from his position.

Mr. Yohannes has recently, especially after the second prosperity party congress, been a vocal critic of practices in ruing prosperity party.

One of the issues he was criticizing is that ethnic Amhara representation in the ruling party has mostly become nominal. He is over the view that Amhara is targeted by the ruing party top officials.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com