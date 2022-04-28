ESFNA 2022 tournament will take place in Maryland 

ESFNA Festival celebration. Image : file (credit : ESFNA)

borkena

The Ethiopian Sports Federation in North America (ESFNA) on Thursday announced that ESFNA 2022, the 39th annual ESFNA festival will take place in Maryland.

It will be held between July 3 and July 9 at College Park.

The tournament has been suspended for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

ESFNA was established in 1984 by Ethiopians living in North America with the objective to promote “Ethiopian culture and heritage as well as build a positive environment within Ethiopian-American communities in North America. “

The tournament brought Ethiopians annually from across North America and elsewhere. In addition to soccer tournaments, the event features cultural events including music.



Ethiopian Food, clothes and many other Ethiopian products are also part of the week long event.



__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com