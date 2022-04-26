Malawi Ambassador to Ethiopia passed away in Addis Ababa

The Late Ambassador Charles Peter Msosa

borkena

Ambassador Charles Peter Msosa, Ambassador of Malawi to Ethiopia, reportedly passed away on Monday in Addis Ababa. According to the report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, he has been getting treatment for unspecified medical conditions.

Ambassador Charles Peter Msosa was also serving as Malawi’s Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia expresses its deepest sympathy to the Government and people of Malawi on their loss and wishes for consolation to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. May he rest in peace,” said the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

It is unclear if the body of Ambassador Charles Peter Msosa is flown to Malawi.

