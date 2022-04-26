Gunmen in Benishangul launches Fresh attack in Dangur 

Google map of Dangur and Quara area

This month there have been stories that security challenges in the Benishangul Gumuz region are turned around. As it turns out, there is rather more work.

Gunmen from the region launched a fresh attack, this past week, in Dangur district, and the adjacent areas of Amhara region, according to a report by DW Amharic. No deaths were reported but civilians were wounded due to the attack.

The source cited an eyewitness who said that the attack happened on Sunday ( it was an Easter celebration in Ethiopia) near the Ayma river – an area where Dangur district and Quara, from Amhara region, meet.

There have been similar attacks in Quara district of the Gondar zone by gunmen who are believed to be collaborating with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The gunmen who were reportedly armed with a group assault rifle made moves to launch an attack in Dangur and Quara area of west Gonder.

Joint security operation from Dangur and Quara district has reversed the planned attack.

