Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Abiy Ahmed’s meeting with community in Sekota, members of central command

borkena

On the eve of Easter celebration this weekend, Ethiopian PM Abiy visited Sekota, Waghmra zone of the Amhara region, where he had community engagement, and a meeting with members of Central Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

Watch video below.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
