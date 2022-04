borkena

Fana Tibebe host Dereje Haile organized a show with Ethiopian comedians on the occasion of Easter Holiday. Watch part I and Part II below

Part II

Video : embedded from FBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



Entertainment Ethiopian Music

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com