Ambassador Aklilu Kebede submits credentials to UAE authorities

Ambassador Aklilu Kebede submitting his credential to Rashid Abdullah Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of UAE’s MFA and International Cooperation (Photo : MFAE)

borkena

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Monday disclosed that Ambassador Aklilu Kebede, Ethiopia’s new diplomat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), submitted credentials to the UAE authorities.

It was Rashid Abdullah Al Qaseer, who is Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, who received the credentials in his office in Dubai.

He is said to have expressed his readiness with Ambassador Akliku who ” issues related to the problems faced by Ethiopian citizens residing in Dubai and requested the assistance of the office of the Deputy Director in handling the matter properly.”

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, “Mr. Rashid Abdullah Al Qaseer expressed his willingness to work in collaboration with pertinent bodies and authorities in Dubai Government.”

The bilateral relation between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates has been growing especially since Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

UAE is one of the gulf countries with a huge economic investment in Ethiopia in a range of areas including Real Estate.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com