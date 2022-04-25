Afar, Amhara: At least 6000 Children orphaned due to TPLF war 

borkena

The Ethiopian Institution of the Ombudsman has released the result of a preliminary result of investigations in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

As many as 6000 children are said to be orphaned in the two regions as a result of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) military occupation of large parts of the region ( It happened between August and December 2021 )

VOA Amharic service spoke to Endale Haile, the Ombudsman, who said that civilians were targeted and executed on alleged grounds of being a member or supporters of the ruling Prosperity Party.

The Ombudsman institution deployed a 16 members team of researchers in the regions. Data, from the DW Amharic report, were collected from local levels of administration, namely district and kebele levels.

Most of the orphaned children are in the Amhara region. Over 4587 children lost at least one of their parents as a result of the war, and 591 of them are from the Afar region.

The Ombudsman also remarked about rape cases related to the war. 1252 victims are from the Amhara region and 37 are from Afar region.

In terms of the destruction of social infrastructures, including health and educational institutions, the cost of the damage is said to be over 29 billion Ethiopian birr.

According to the report, the TPLF deliberately targeted social service delivery infrastructures deliberately.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Ethiopian Human Rights Council are yet to remark on the preliminary report.

TPLF has been denying massacring innocent civilians and the destruction of social services.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com