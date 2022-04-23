Tigray: 74 aid trucks heading to the region says the Ethiopian government 

Trucks heading to Tigray region via Afar (Photo : ENA )

The Ethiopian government on Saturday said that 74 trucks with humanitarian assistance are heading to the Tigray region.

The trucks are travelling to the region via Semera, Afar region of Ethiopia, according to the Government Communication Services Ministry. Six of the trucks are carrying fuel.

The Ministry said that the government is working, under difficult circumstances, to ensure that Ethiopians in the Tigray region of Ethiopia are getting the aid they need and is also working to create conducive conditions for the delivery of aid.

This is the third round of aid to the Tigray region since the Ethiopian government declared a humanitarian truce in March 2022.

Furthermore, the government asked the TPLF to withdraw from Afar and Amhara regions in order to create better conditions for the delivery of aid, and stop disseminating false propaganda.

Earlier this week, TPLF chairman, Debretsion Gebremichal, wrote an open letter for the United Nations security general threatening resort to what it called “other means” if the peace option is not working.

TPLF accused the Ethiopian government of creating hell in the Tigray region.

Ethiopian Defense Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, in an interview with Ethiopian Media Service, recalled that the Ethiopian government has declared a humanitarian truce but if they [TPLF] resort to war the Defense Force is ready.

There are reports of a crisis in the Tigray region, and in the views of the Ethiopian Defence Chief of Staff, the TPLF is engaged in a renewed propaganda campaign to divert attention and boost the morale of its forces.

Unofficial estimates indicate that as many as 370,000 TPLF combatants are killed due to the war that TPLF started in November 2020 when it attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defence Force.

