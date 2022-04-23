Ethiopian PM visited Waghmra -one of war-affected regions in North Ethiopia 

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed making speech to central command defense members in Sekota, Waghmra zone

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday visited Waghumra – one of the areas most affected by the war in North Ethiopia.

He met with members of the central command -stationed in the area.

“I am honored to have spent time with our heroic national forces of the central command today. Many have sacrificed in service to the nation and the larger vision of a greater Ethiopia. Sacrifice, hard work, knowledge, compassion, and unity will take our nation to its deserved heights,” Abiy Ahmed wrote on his social media page after his visit.

He had also engaged with community members. He encouraged community members to stay the course of unity.

The area had been under invasion by TPLF forces for several months, and devastation has brought about chronic humanitarian and social crises which the international community fails to give attention to as the focus of aid is mainly Tigray.

Waghumara is part of the Amhara region bordering the Tigray region in the centre.

