Democratic Senator Kim Jackson (photo : From the twitter handle of Senator Kim Jackson)

American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee

PRESS RELEASE

Georgia State Senator Apologises to the American Ethiopian Community for “Hurtful” Resolution

Democratic Senator Kim Jackson has apologised to the American Ethiopian community for introducing Resolution 800 to the Georgia General Assembly.

Her comments came at a community event held on April 17th. During a 10 minute speech she said “I’m sorry for the hurt I brought to Ethiopians, for the pain that my resolution brought about. I will take full responsibility for that. There are other senators whose names are on that resolution, but I stand here to take full responsibility.”

In March (31st) Senator Jackson held a press conference with dozens of pro-Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) activists announcing the introduction on Senate Resolution 800. The resolution condemned Ethiopia and included sections that were inaccurate, misinformed and misleading.

The TPLF, the violent insurgency that has been waging a war against Ethiopia since November 2020, has also run an aggressive lobbying effort in Georgia and the US more widely, securing the support of many decision-makers, particularly leading Democrats. However, the group’s efforts to warp the international view of the conflict in Ethiopia have started to be challenged.

Recent efforts by the Ethiopian Government such as announcing a unilateral humanitarian truce, setting up a national dialogue, releasing TPLF prisoners and getting aid through to Tigray have shown their intention to secure lasting peace. The TPLF however, continues to occupy areas in neighbouring regions and still carries out attacks today.

Senator Jackson’s resolution was also solely focused on the situation in Tigray, ignoring the plight of millions of Ethiopians in Afar and Amhara who have been attacked by the TPLF.

The most recent United Nations country update highlights the scale of devastation in those regions:

More than 10 million people in Amhara need access to health services and interventions.

In Amhara, more than 500 health facilities, and 1,706 health posts damaged and/or looted due to the conflict need rehabilitation and support.

In Afar, only 94 health facilities, or 22 per cent of the 414 facilities, are functional, including 2 hospitals and, 31 health centres.

Georgia resident and member of the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee, Merid Bekele commented:

“We are pleased Senator Jackson has recognised the campaign of misinformation by the TPLF and apologised to the American Ethiopian community.

“The pro-TPLF activists have been aggressive in providing leaders in the United States with a wholly inaccurate picture of the conflict in Ethiopia.

“The community is working hard to untangle that and provide an objective view of the current situation. The truth today is the Ethiopian Government is working around the clock to get aid to those that need it in Tigray, Afar and Ahmara. A ceasefire has been announced and prisoners released. It is the TPLF which continues to attack civilians and which should be facing international condemnation.

“The community expects Senator Jackson to keep her promise to issue a new resolution in the same manner as the previous one, but to ensure it is accurate and supportive of Ethiopia’s democratic journey.”

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com