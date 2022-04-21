Teddy Afro’s Abatachin could be a good fit for the day

borkena

As Ethiopian Christians are poised to commemorate the crucifixion (the Amharic is Sekelet which could translate to Good Friday in the western tradition) of Jesus Christ, Tedy Afro’s Abatachin could be a good fit for those who like to get a message communicated through music rather than Church song.

The music is a perfect example of faith expresses through music , as opposed to hymn.

As to the title Abatachin – it means “our father” – a reference to God.

Watch it

