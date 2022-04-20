Ethiopian Airlines partners with Ethio Telecom to accept Telebirr payment 

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines has entered into a partnership agreement with EthioTelecom, the country’s giant state-owned telecom service provider, to tap into the new Telebirr payment method for ticket reservations.

The two government enterprises, which are the major revenue earners for the Ethiopian government, on Wednesday signed an agreement.

Domestic passengers from across the country could now make payments to Ethiopian Airlines via Telebirr. It may mean that users will no longer have to visit the local ticket offices or travel agents.

According to Firehiwot Tamiru, a system is now in place that could enable 2.5 million users in 22 local destinations to pay to Ethiopian Airlines.

Chief Commercial Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Lemma Yadecha, who signed the agreement on behalf of the airline, said that the airline had challenges making transactions of over 30,000 birr round trip. He said now it has become possible to make direct sales for the stated amount.

EthioTelecom has over 63.8 million customers across the country, and Telebirr has about 17.5 million users, according to a report from state media.

Telebirr mobile money system was launched last year. It is believed to help the government in minimising expenses related to money printing.



