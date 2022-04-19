Ethiopian PM discusses “new thinking” with Party central committee members

Ethiopian PM discussing “new thinking” with his party’s central committee members who were elected last month (Photo : screenshot from EBC video)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday met with central committee members of his party, Prosperity Party. The meeting is meant to be a training on what the Prime Minister (and the Party) calls “new thinking.”

His party has been criticised by many Ethiopians, as expressed by the public on social media, and by the opposition party members over the failure of reform ( it was also painted as “Change”) after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) lost dominance in the central government in 2018 following widespread anti-TPLF protest across the country.

For a noticeably large number of Ethiopians, no fundamental reform has been made in the system. In fact, the last three years saw an increase in security problems in different parts of Ethiopia – something the government and pro-government groups had been painting as something that is part of the “change” process.

Watch what Abiy Ahmed had to say to his party’s central committee members elected during the second congress early last month.



Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

