Part II Ermyas Amelga’s interview with Dereje Haile

What went wrong with Access Real Estate projects? and Why? And what happened to payments from prospective owners?



Part II of Ermyas Amelga’s interview with Dereje Haile might give you explanations for it. Part I available HERE



Watch part II below

Video : embedded from Arts TV Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

