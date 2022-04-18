Tuesday, April 19, 2022
HomeEthiopian VideoPart II Ermyas Amelga's interview with Dereje Haile
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Part II Ermyas Amelga’s interview with Dereje Haile

borkena

What went wrong with Access Real Estate projects? and Why? And what happened to payments from prospective owners?

Part II of Ermyas Amelga’s interview with Dereje Haile might give you explanations for it. Part I available HERE

Watch part II below

Video : embedded from Arts TV Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News