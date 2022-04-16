Prosperity Party’s second man remarks on Amhara, Oromo recent development…

borkena

Prosperity Party’s second man, Adem Farah, remarks on Amhara and Oromo region’s recent development that claimed lives.



He also remarked on the security situation in the country and OLF’s Shane activity and other issues. He said that OLF-Shane is active in 21 districts.



Watch his interview with FBC, state media.

Video : embedded from FBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

