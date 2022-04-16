Saturday, April 16, 2022
HomeEthiopian VideoProsperity Party's second man remarks on Amhara, Oromo recent development...
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Prosperity Party’s second man remarks on Amhara, Oromo recent development…

borkena

Prosperity Party’s second man, Adem Farah, remarks on Amhara and Oromo region’s recent development that claimed lives.

He also remarked on the security situation in the country and OLF’s Shane activity and other issues. He said that OLF-Shane is active in 21 districts.

Watch his interview with FBC, state media.

Video : embedded from FBC YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News