Neuroscience | Conflict Resolution: Why Human Perceptions Differ

NATO Missile Defence System in Turkey

By David Stephen

The problem with why people understand or react differently is not an inaccurate thought version of the physical world, but that – theoretically – there is an individuality area in the brain that makes what is perceived different, for everyone.

For most people, the size and shape of a house are the same, so the thought state of what is in the external is fairly accurate, but that house in every mind, would have passed through a circuit, so unique that what would be perceived of it, would be different.

Also, the memory has a group system for everything it stores. There is a dominant group for every store. This dominance could come from the most common function, for example, chair and seat. It may also come from a most recent function, chair and a shop. The chair in a memory could have been across groups so that when a chair is seen it may remind of one of the groups it had been, maybe an empty chair on some patio with a freewheeling pet.

In general, the thought version of something for some people may go to the brain circuit for pleasure, while for others to fear, or anxiety. This too may influence their perceptions around it. There is also the personality area – theoretically – in the brain, where nurture is found, such that environmental, cultural and social norms become ingrained in a way to conform to what others do. This is influential, but predominant across all is the individuality area.

It is proposed that this area could be after the entry port, where senses are integrated to thought, or on their way, relayed for processing. There, the individuality part outlines or remodels the thought version of things, or perception.

There is uniqueness to how groups work in every memory or how stores are placed, so that it has an effect on how automatic thoughts emerge and how controlled thoughts exert. There is what picks into the memory and what gives from the memory. These too are different for most people.

When there is a conflict or disagreement, what is the difference in the brains of the parties at that point?

In what areas, or at what speed or flow is affect made, or not, causing the kind of trouble or reaction?

There are thought pathways in the brain, or how thought transports across the brain that often determines how one person or group accepts or rejects something.

Sometimes, what goes on for people is not the conflict but brain difference – including thought pathways variance.

Finding more – at least, theoretically into where there might be contrast may be useful in the future of conflict resolution, especially for possible simulation with machine learning, to predict where the thought of this group went, or the thought of others and how it might be possible to find common ground. This thought pathway model exceeds activity center shown by fMRI for the brain.

