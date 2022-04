borkena

Dr.Aklog Birara’s interview with Reeyot Alemu. Watch

Video : embedded from Mengizem Media YouTube page

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com