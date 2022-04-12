Melkamu Shumye, NaMA Deputy Chairperson ,interview with FBC

borkena

Melkamu Shumye, NaMA Deputy Chairperson , sat for a live interview with Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC)

NaMA had its third party congress recently.



Watch his interview

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) YoutTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

