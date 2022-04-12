Wednesday, April 13, 2022
HomeEthiopian VideoMelkamu Shumye, NaMA Deputy Chairperson ,interview with FBC
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Melkamu Shumye, NaMA Deputy Chairperson ,interview with FBC

borkena

Melkamu Shumye, NaMA Deputy Chairperson , sat for a live interview with Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC)

NaMA had its third party congress recently.

Watch his interview

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) YoutTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

_

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News