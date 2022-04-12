Hayat Ahmed – inspirational and strong single mom

borkena

Hayat Ahmed is an inspirational and strong single mom living in Dukem – just outside of Addis Ababa.



She drives Bajaj to bring food to the table. Because she does not have anyone who can look after her son when when is working, she takes him with her while she is driving her Bajaj which rented from someone who owns the Bajaj. Her

For those of you who would like to encourage her, Fana Broadcasting has published her phone number along with the video. It’s 251 938 26 4001

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com