EPRP encourages PM  Abiy Ahmed’s gov’t to address security, other problems 

Desta Tila, a member of Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP), speak to state media after the meeting in Addis Ababa (Photo : screenshot from the video)

borkena

The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP), one of the oldest opposition political parties in-country that played a key role in the 1974 Ethiopian Revolution, is demanding Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government discharge its responsibility in tackling problems related to peace and the high cost of living.

The party on Sunday held its tenth regular meeting.

It also called for the Federal government to return internally displaced people to their place and stop renewed aggression from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)

_

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.