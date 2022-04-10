Sunday, April 10, 2022
Updated:

Crisis level in the Education sector is disastrous. Berhanu Nega tells it to 

borkena 

In his appearance at the Ethiopian Parliament, Berhanu Nega, Minister for Education and leader of Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party, told parliamentarians the level of crisis that the education sectors in the country is facing. 

Stealing national exams is more prevalent than many Ethiopians seem to know. 

Take a listen to what he had to say 

Video : embedded from Tamagne Media
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

