Ethiopian Muslims mobilising Eid Homecoming 

Image credit : Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Muslims are mobilising Ethiopians for Eid Homecoming. Millions of Ethiopian Muslims live outside of Ethiopia, mostly in the Gulf region.

The initiative is similar to the one that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed initiated during the Ethiopian Christmas as the country was facing punitive sanctions from the west in connection with the war in the northern part of Ethiopia.

Mufti Hajjii Omar Idris, from Ethiopia’s Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, reportedly expressed delight over the call for Ethiopian Eid Celebration.

For him, it is “an opportunity to show our unity and brotherhood.”

“He invited Ethiopians and people of Ethiopian origins in the Diaspora, and friends of Ethiopia to reaffirm solidarity with fellow Ethiopians and support people affected by conflict and drought,” as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines has introduced a 20 percent discount for the occasion. The discount is valid both for the economy and business class travellers coming to Ethiopia in response to Eid-Homecoming

