Ethiopian Referee Bamlak Tesema will officiate at the World cup 

Bamlak Tessema, Ethiopian Referee ( Photo : SM)

Ethiopian referee is reportedly selected as one of the African referees that are selected to officiate the World Cup game which will take place in Qatar.

FIFA has selected seven other African referees to officiate games this year.

Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo), Mustapha, Ghorbal (Algeria), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco), Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia), Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia), Victor Gomez (South Africa), Janny Sikazwe (Zambia), and Maguette N’diaye (Senegal) are the referees selected by FIFA, as reported by Sports Brief.

Bamlak Tessema had an excellent performance during this year’s edition of African Cup of Nations, which was hosted in Cameroon.

Under the existing FIFA arrangement, there are a total of 64 games during the World Cup tournament. Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup

Ethiopian Sports News

