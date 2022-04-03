Somali region’s positivist view of the ruling party

borkena

In an interview with EBC, state media, Somali regional state president, Mustafa Mohamed, hails the gains from participation in Prosperity Party. He, however, says that it does not mean that the region is does not have any administrative challenges.



Check out his brief interview

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com