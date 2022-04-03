Monday, April 4, 2022
Somali region’s positivist view of the ruling party

borkena

In an interview with EBC, state media, Somali regional state president, Mustafa Mohamed, hails the gains from participation in Prosperity Party. He, however, says that it does not mean that the region is does not have any administrative challenges.

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
