Saturday, April 2, 2022
Ethiopian Events
Updated:

US Embassy Event : April 5 Digital Press Briefing on the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and its Impact on Food Security in Africa and Beyond

US embassy _ Russian Invasion of Ukraine

US Embassy Addis Ababa

Please join us Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for a digital press briefing to discuss the impact  the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine is expected to have on food security in Africa and  around the world. Featured speakers are Ambassador Cindy H. McCain, the Permanent  Representative of the U.S. Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome, and Mike Michener, Deputy  Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Resilience and Food Security at the U.S. Agency for  International Development (USAID).  

Ambassador McCain recently travelled to Madagascar, Kenya, and Poland. After brief opening  remarks, the speakers will take questions from participating journalists. 

DETAILS: 

Speakers: Ambassador Cindy H. McCain, Permanent Representative of the U.S.   Mission to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome 

Mike Michener, Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Resilience   and Food Security, USAID 

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 

Time: 2:00PM Addis Ababa | 07:00 AM Washington, D.C. Language: English.  

Ground rules: The briefing will be on the record.  

Log-in info: To be provided upon RSVP  

RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking here 

Twitter: Follow the conversation at #AFHubPress for the call. Follow us on  @AfricaMediaHub.

BIOGRAPHIES:  

Ambassador Cindy H. McCain 

Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to the UN Food  

and Agriculture Agencies in Rome 

Ambassador Cindy H. McCain was sworn in by the Biden Administration to serve as Permanent Representative of the U.S.  Mission to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome on November 5, 2021. In her role, she works to bring high level attention to global food security, address the major threats to food systems, and collaborate within the UN to advance comprehensive, lasting solutions to humanitarian crises around the world.  

She is the former Chair of the Board of Trustees of the McCain Institute for International  Leadership at Arizona State University, where she oversaw the organization’s focus on advancing  character-driven global leadership based on security, economic opportunity, freedom, and human  dignity as well as chairing the Institute’s Human Trafficking Advisory Council. 

Full biography of Ambassador Cindy McCain 

Mike Michener 

Deputy Assistant Administrator Bureau for Resilience and Food Security U.S. Agency for International Development Mike Michener currently serves as Deputy Assistant Administrator in  the Bureau for Resilience and Food Security, where he oversees the  strategic direction and implementation of USAID’s work on  agriculture-led growth and the bureau’s efforts to engage and build partnerships with the private sector and research community in  support of the U.S. Government’s Feed the Future initiative. 

Prior to working at USAID, Mr. Michener most recently served as Vice President for Product  Policy and Innovation with the United States Council for International Business in Washington  D.C., and just prior to that as Director of Multilateral Relations for CropLife International in  Brussels, Belgium. 

Full biography of Mike Michener 

LOGISTICS:  

● Participants should log in to join the briefing 10 minutes early.  

● Participants will be asked to type in their name, press affiliation, and location.  ● The speaker will give brief opening remarks, and then the moderator will open the floor to  questions. 

● Participants will be instructed to type their questions or indicate to the moderator in the  chat that they wish to ask a live question. Journalists may also submit written questions in  advance when registering on Eventbrite or via e-mail to afmediahub@state.gov. 

● If you experience technical difficulties during the briefing, you may send an e-mail  to afmediahub@state.gov to alert the moderator to any issues. 
__

Editor’s Note : content in the events section of borkena is provided by third party. The editor or borkena.com will assume no responsibility about its accuracy. To publish information about your event or events, send submission to info@borkena.com

