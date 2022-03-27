Ethiopian Ombudsman threatens to take agency to parliament over grade 12 result

The Ombudsman called the way the Federal Government Examination Agency handled complaints over Grade 12 result undemocratic. The issue has mainly affected students from Afar and Amhara

The Ethiopian Institution of the Ombudsman earlier this week said that it will take the Grade 12 examination result complaints to the Ethiopian parliament if The National Education Assessment and Examinations Agency fails to address the issues.

According to the VOA Amharic service report, on Thursday, the Ombudsman said that the Federal examination agency has to provide a convincing response to the complaints of students.

If that is not happening, the Ombudsman seeks to take the matter to the House of People’s Representatives. The Ombudsman believes that the way the agency is handling the matter is “undemocratic.”

More than 20,000 students filed complaints about the result. While the agency admitted that there was an error during grading the exams, it changed the results of about 599 students only.

The remaining complaints were rejected by the agency. A finding from the Ombudsman investigation this week revealed the complaints received only were given generic responses despite the unique nature of the complaints.

Furthermore, The Ombudsman Institution found out that students were not granted access to The National Education Assessment and Examinations Agency office to follow up their complaint and were directed to the Ministry of Education with the claim that the matter falls within the portfolio of the Ministry only to be turned down by the latter who, in turn, claimed that it is the agency’s responsibility.

Apart from errors in grading the exam, students, who wrote the exams in the parts of Ethiopia that were affected by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front military campaigns ( in the Afar and Amhara regions), are protesting that the required grade to join university should be adjusted in consideration of the well-known security situation that they were facing for months.

