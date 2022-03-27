Equestrian : Ethiopia claimed a medal from the African Championship Event 

Monday, March 28, 2022
Equestrian _ Ethiopian Athlets
Ethiopia under 14 Equestrian competitors (Photo : ENA)

borkena 

Ethiopia claimed a gold medal in the African Equestrian Event, Ethiopian News Agency reported on Sunday. 

The event is from a 12-14 age group event – which took place in Algeria. It is Fetene Teshome who won the Gold Medal for Ethiopia.  He is from Beka Ferada Equestrian Club. 

Four Ethiopian under 14 competitors took part in the jumping equestrian event. 

ENA said the Ethiopian  Equestrian Association had been making preparation to take part in the event. 

__
Ethiopian Sports News

