Doha Forum : Ethiopia participating, Demeke led a delegation

Demeke Mekonen arriving at the forum event , Doha, Qatar on March 26,2022. (Photo credit : MFAE)

Ethiopia is participating in Doha Forum, a two days long event, in Qatar. Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, led a delegation to the event.

According to a news update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Mr. Demeke met with Turkish Foreign Minister H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the sidelines of the forum. They discussed “bilateral relations and current issues to further cement friendly relations between Ethiopia and Turkey.”

He also met with Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari, the Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development.

This year, The Doha Forum is organised under the theme ‘Transforming for a New Era.’ It is looking into four core areas : Geopolitical Alliances and International Relations, Financial System and Economic Development, Defence, Cyber and Food Security and Climate Change and Sustainability – as disclosed by the organisers.

The Forum brings policy leaders together “to discuss critical challenges facing our world, and to build innovative and action-driven networks. ”

