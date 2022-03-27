Djibouti President in working visit to Ethiopia 

Djibouti President, Ismael Omar Guelleh, after arriving at Bole on March 27,2022. PM Abiy Ahmed received him at the airport (Photo : MFAE)

Ismael Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti, has on Sunday in the afternoon arrived at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed greeted him upon arrival at the airport and an official state reception was extended to Mr. Ismael.

“I welcome my brother Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, to his second home. I look forward our fruitful discussions on issues of common interest over the next two days,” Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wrote in a social media update.

According to ENA, state media, the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues. The two countries are reportedly working on ways of enhancing political and economic cooperation.

Djibouti is a vital neighbour to Ethiopia in the sense that the bulk of Ethiopia’s import and export trade is channelled through Djibouti’s port.

In fact, the country also receives exports of agriculture products from Ethiopia, including Khat. A $3.4 Chinese-built railway, which was opened in 2016, links Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa and Djibouti port.

However, the two countries have road transportation that is essential for Ethiopia’s export-import trade.

Djibouti and Ethiopia are working together to enhance cooperation in infrastructure development including water supply, telecom, electric power, and other development areas.

Djibouti is a member of Arab League.

