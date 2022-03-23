Girma Wake appointed as the Chair of the Board of Directors of Ethiopian Airlines

Girma Wake, the new chair of Board of Directors of Ethiopian Airlines (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Girma Wake is appointed as the Chairperson of Ethiopian Airlines Board of Directors , according to ENA, state media, which cited the airlines as a source.

He had served as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines before Tewolde Gebremariam took over the position. He is credited for laying the foundation for the success of Ethiopian Airlines, according to the report.

Based on the ENA report, the Airlines seem to be confident that Girma Wake will take Ethiopian Airlines to the next level by tapping into his years of experience in the aviation sector and as CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines.

The Board had an ordinary meeting on Wednesday during which it decided to accept the resignation of Tewolde Gebremariam, who served as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines for over 11 years now, due to health conditions.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.