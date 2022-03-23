Girma Wake appointed as the Chair of the Board of Directors of Ethiopian Airlines

borkena
Girma Wake is appointed as the Chairperson of Ethiopian Airlines Board of Directors , according to ENA, state media, which cited the airlines as a source.
He had served as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines before Tewolde Gebremariam took over the position. He is credited for laying the foundation for the success of Ethiopian Airlines, according to the report.
Based on the ENA report, the Airlines seem to be confident that Girma Wake will take Ethiopian Airlines to the next level by tapping into his years of experience in the aviation sector and as CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines.
The Board had an ordinary meeting on Wednesday during which it decided to accept the resignation of Tewolde Gebremariam, who served as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines for over 11 years now, due to health conditions.
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.
Subject: “Girma Wake appointed as the new CEO of Ethiopian Airlines” March 23, 2022
Humble Good Wishes , 23 Mar 2022
“Kudos to the most efficient business entity: Ethiopian Airlines, the pride of Africa and challenger to any airline business around the Globe.
Good wishes to the new CEO, Mr. Girma Wake.
And it goes without saying the admiration and best wishes to Mr. Tewolde Gebremariam for his admirable achievement in the success of Ethiopian Airlines
Good Luck, Sir, in your future endeavour.
This is another fire tested genius who even showed the Wahhabis how an airline is supposed to be run. The airline is lucky to have such over qualified airline executives as leaders.