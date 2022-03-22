UAE Crown Prince visiting Egypt after Secret talks over GERD 

UAE and Egypt looking for enhancing bilateral ties, according to reports. Photo : AFP via Aljazeera

borkena

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), reportedly met on Monday with Egyptian President el-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh, a Red Sea resort town.

According to a report by Aljazeera which cited Egyptian security sources, the Crown Prince discussed bilateral issues including economic investment.

The Egyptian president has reportedly underscored his country’s commitment to security in the Gulf region. He is said to have rejected “any practices that seek to destabilise it.”

The Crown Prince’s visit to Egypt came days after a reported secret talk over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The United Arab Emirates reportedly made arrangements for Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan to meet secretly.

Sudanese news source, Sudan Tribune, last week reported that the UAE has proposed a roadmap to the three countries to sign a Declaration of Future Comprehensive agreement on the Nile river.

The three countries have been unable to reach an agreement regarding the operation and filling of GERD since they started negotiation several years ago.

The United Arab Emirates had developed a significant influence over Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration. The Prime Minister himself publicly talks about his “closeness” to the crown prince. The UAE has also made a huge investment in Ethiopia.

It is unclear why the United Arab Emirates initiated a secret talk over GERD.

With only about 85 percent of the GERD project completed, Ethiopia last month made headlines when it announced early power generation with two turbines.

The two rounds of filling the reservoir have been completed. Egyptians have been pushing the idea for Ethiopia to complete filling over an extended period of time.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.