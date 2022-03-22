China, Ethiopia consulting to enhance cooperation as US threatens with HR 6600 

Ethiopian Ambassador to China during the consultative meeting. Photo : MFAE

borkena

As Ethiopia is increasingly facing punitive interventionist policy from the United States, under the guise of “human rights protection, China seems to be on a mission to engage in consultation to enhance economic and development cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Tuesday said that China and Ethiopia had what it described as a “fruitful” discussion on enhancing economic and development cooperation.

Teshome Toga, Ethiopian Ambassador to China, said the relationship between the two countries has been growing. He sees it as an indication as to how “the relationship between the two countries is strong and mutually beneficial.”

He also expressed Ethiopia’s desire to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade and investment in a way mutually beneficial for the two countries.

China has been one of the leading sources of Foreign Direct Investment in Ethiopia, and a major trading partner.

Chinese Investors are active in the manufacturing and infrastructure development sectors in the country. The cultural ties are also growing.

The Chinese language is being offered at Addis Ababa University in the Ethiopian capital.

