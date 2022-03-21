Ethiopian gov’t to spend 19 bln birr in the reconstruction of war-affected regions including Tigray

The Ministry of Finance will be getting over 70 of the Finance needed for the reconstruction project from the World Bank

The Ethiopian government is unveiling plans to spend about 19 billion Ethiopian birr in the reconstruction of areas affected by the war with TPLF.

Over 15 billion birr will be covered by the world bank and the remaining four billion birr will be covered by the Federal government of Ethiopia.

It is unclear if the World Bank has attached any strings to the “reconstruction spending.” Also, it is unclear if the financing is a long term loan or a donation.

The Tigray region of Ethiopia is included in the project, based on a report by The Ethiopian Reporter which cited sources from the Ministry of Finance.

“The project will be implemented via third parties in areas where there is a serious concern [apparently security],” said the report.

The Ministry of Finance on Friday held discussions with undisclosed expatriate stakeholders regarding the project.

Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions are priorities of the project in the first phase of the project, according to the report by The Reporter.

However, areas in Western Oromia and Benishangul Gumuz regions are included in the first phase of the project too.

From reports by local media, areas in parts of the Oromo region where gunmen, with alleged links to regional and Federal government authorities, operate, the targets were mostly civilian property as opposed to social infrastructures (including health and educational institutions) which were the cases in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

Benishangul Gumuz region had the same situation. Thousands of civilians in small farming communities, mostly ethnic Amhara, have been slaughtered for over three years now.

The project in the areas affected by war includes services for victims of rape and other social services. Thousands of women were reportedly raped in the Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions of Ethiopia due to the war.

The overall goal of the project is to provide for the basic needs in health, education, and sanitation – among other things. Institutions that are believed to support communities on a long term basis will be fostered, according to the report by The Reporter.

A committee that is drawn from the Ministry of Finance, Justice, Education, Women and Social Affairs, Health, and Urban development are formed as part of the implementation and monitoring plan of the project.

However, it is the Ministry of Finance that is said to be in charge of the project and will be directly communicating with district and kebele level administrations.

