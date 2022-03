borkena

Tsehaye Yonannes appeared on Seifu EBS show. He talked about his career and life including family situation.

He said he lost his mother to a tragic car accident but his father survived it.

Video : Embedded from Seifu on EBS YouTube channel

Cover Photo : Screenshot from the video

__



Entertainment

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com