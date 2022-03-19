Ethnic Tigray Professor reveals options to topple Eritrean gov’t, control Red Sea 

Professor Gelawdewos Araya during an interview with Axumite Media

Professor Gelawdewos Araya, an ethnic Tigray Professor, reveals the TPLF plan/desire to coordinate with the Eritrean Opposition to topple president Isaias Afeworki’s government and control the Red Sea.

He did so when he talked about what he called the “options” Tigray has in an interview with Axumite Media Channel.

A translation of his speech, which was in Tigrigna, was shared on Twitter.

“Tgray either by cooperation with eritrean opponents overthrow the Government of 🇪🇷 & then tgray will own access of sea or we should control of the sea by force. Otherwise Tgray will not survive without sea,” Professor Gelawdeos Araya is quoted as saying.

His statement has triggered reactions from Eritrean and Ethiopian Audiences.

Some seem to understand the professor’s speech as a hint to what the western powers are planning in the Horn of Africa. A Twitter user who identified himself as Mulugeta wrote the following :

“Every time when TPLF opens its mouth, I see what the west (US) is planning to do in HOA. For the west there is no best home nega like TPLF , they could ride them for free. #NoMore”

There are also views that see the TPLF intentions revealed by individuals like professor Gelawdwos Araya as “madness.”

Tesfaye Yemane said , “Madness has no limits, It’s laughable, #TPLFTerroristGroup has lost it, It was Melese who authorized it. With out considering chances to both Nations. Without plan A or B how to live with. Now TPLF is a barking dog & saying by hook or by crook to claim back Assab. እብደት! “

After the defeat of TPLF forces in January 2021, the Eritrean government has disclosed that the TPLF had plans to march to Asmara and Addis Ababa within few weeks, and that the plan to march to Asmara was meant to topple President Isaias Afeworki’s government.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the TPLF has finalised preparations to launch new military campaigns. A report by Feteh Magazine, a magazine published in Amharic in Ethiopia, claimed that at least ten huge Antonv planes have landed in the Tigray region – possibly with loads of firearms.

The Ethiopian government did not remark about it.

