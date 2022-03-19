Belgrade : Ethiopians dominated 1500 meters women indoor 

borkena

Ethiopian Athletes on Saturday dominated the 1500m women indoor in the Serbian capital, Belgrade. Gudaf Tsegay led two other Ethiopians crossing the finishing line in a time of 3:57;19

The world record for the distance is 3:53.09 , and it was Gudaf herself that set it last year breaking Genzebe Dibaba’s record.

Gudaf’s time is said to be the Championship’s record.

Axumawit Ambaye and Hirut Meshesa finished second and third, sweeping all the medals in the category to Ethiopia,

According to a World Athletics report, Gudaf has not lost a 1500 metres event since 2019.

Video : embedded from World Athletics Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

