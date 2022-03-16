The U.S. Has Shared 7.8+ Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine with Ethiopia

US Embassy in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa – The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia announces a donation by the United States Government of an additional 840,060 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as part of its global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The donated vaccines are part of the United States’ pledge to initially provide 25 million doses to Africa, of 80 million doses globally. We are sharing these doses safely, equitably, with the singular objective of saving lives and with no strings attached.

This batch, which arrived at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, via COVAX on March 14, 2022, brings the number of doses of vaccines the U.S. has provided to Ethiopia to over 7.8 million since July 17, 2021. We are pleased to continue to support the Ethiopian Ministry of Health’s efforts to vaccinate and protect more Ethiopians.

Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool to end the pandemic, and the United States is committed to purchasing and donating 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. To date, the United States has delivered more than 492 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 110 countries. This undertaking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 92 Gavi Advance Market Commitment economies and African Union Member States will continue to fulfill U.S. President Biden’s commitment to strengthen the fight against the global pandemic.

“From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.” — President Biden

We look forward to continued coordination with the African Union and Africa’s CDC to deliver these doses across the continent through the COVAX initiative via their established logistical channels.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.