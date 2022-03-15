Ethiopia: 23 gov’t officials reportedly under investigation

The office of Prosecutor General is said to have tangible evidence at its disposal to carry on investigation in the corruption of senior and junior level government officials

borkena

A day after the ruling Prosperity Party completed its first-party congress, there are reports that 23 high and junior level officials are under investigation over what seems like alleged corruption.

Wazema Radio news report published, in Amharic, on Tuesday cited sources from anonymous sources from the criminal investigation department of the office of prosecutor-general to make claims that 23 officials who are said to have hidden wealth with unverified sources.

From the report, what led to a criminal investigation is a finding from the Federal Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission investigation of government authorities.

However, the Federal Prosecutor got the lists of officials, who are involved in alleged corruption, from the Addis Ababa Police Commission.

The commission has been registering the assets of government officials for well over a year now. Government offices that are vulnerable to corruption, as the government thinks, were the primary focus for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

It has reportedly requested the Addis Ababa Police Commission to investigate authorities who are said to have amassed wealth in a corrupt way.

It is unclear why the Federal Police Commission did not investigate. It may be an indication that corruption is at the city level.

Cash, residential houses, land, and vehicles are among the alleged wealth that is to be investigated for corruption. The Minister for Justice, Gedion Timotios, reportedly said that there is ample evidence for crime – not just a tip from the public.

The office seems to have tapped into access to information from financial institutions and government offices to verify the evidence, based on the report from Wazema.

The Corruption Crimes Directorate within the office of the Prosecutor General will investigate the alleged corruption. It will coordinate with the Addis Ababa police commission in the course of the investigation, according to a Wazema radio report.

The list of officials involved in the alleged corruption is undisclosed as the investigation is still underway.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed, in his latest appearance at the Ethiopian Parliament, said: “those of us who are not stealing should not be bad-mouthed because of the thieves in the government.”

He said that rigorous investigative journalism is coming to help the anti-corruption effort and that the office should be cooperative to those doing investigative journalism.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.