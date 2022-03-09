Unseen video of Patriarch Abune Merkorios from his service in the 1980’s

borkena

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church Television Service ( EOTC TV) published a unseen video of the 4th Patriarch of Ethiopia Abune Merkorios who passed away last week. The funeral service is arranged for Sunday. It will take place at the Menbere Tsebaot Selassie Church in the capital Addis Ababa.

In the video below, he is seen giving sermons, visiting monasteries and liturgical services.

Video : embedded from EOTC TV Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

