International Women Day Celebrated across Ethiopia 

International Women’s Day was celebrated across Ethiopia. Sahhlework Zewde, Ethiopia’s First female president, reflected on the achievements of women’s rights in the country.

Significant progress has been attained in terms of ensuring women’s equality, defending their rights, enhancing awareness and enabling them to have decision making roles, she said in her women’s day message.

There was a point when Ethiopia came up with a gender-parity cabinet in the past fours years although that has changed a bit now. Yet many women are in important political and economic positions in the government structure. And some of them seem to be powerful.

The mayor of Addis, Adanech Abeibie, does seem to have a political weight that exceeds the office of a mayor. She frequently travels to regions under the guise of humanitarian engagement to areas affected by the war or drought.

On the economic front, State-owned Ethio Telecom, which is a giant in the country with over 45 million subscribers, has a female CEO too. Fire Hiwot Tamiru is one of the successful leaders in the country.

Sahlework Zewde also highlighted that the current war in the northern parts of Ethiopia, including parts of Afar and Amhara regions, has affected women severely. She talked about how the vulnerabilities were manifested including rape, displacement and hunger.

