Ethiopia reported 36 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,417
Newly confirmed cases: 36
Total confirmed cases: 468,966
Active cases: 41,174
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 69
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 420,314
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,476
The total number of people tested so far: 4,535,438
Vaccinated : 21,524,528
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,016
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 468,930
Active cases: 41,154
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 70
New cases of recovery: 420,298
Total registered recovery: 420,298
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,476
The total number of people tested so far: 4,532,021
Vaccinated : 21,370,236
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,959
Newly confirmed cases: 45
Total confirmed cases: 468,895
Active cases: 41,224
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 200
Total registered recovery: 420,193
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,476
The total number of people tested so far: 4,527,005
Vaccinated : 21,211,194
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,644
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 468,850
Active cases: 41,382
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 75
New cases of recovery: 484
Total registered recovery: 419,993
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 7,473
The total number of people tested so far: 4,521,046
Vaccinated : 20,037,740
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,978
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 468,786
Active cases: 41,808
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 82
New cases of recovery: 946
Total registered recovery: 419,509
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,467
The total number of people tested so far: 4,516,402
Vaccinated : 20,731, 345
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 1 , 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,570
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 468,770
Active cases: 42,742
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 87
New cases of recovery: 1,402
Total registered recovery: 418,563
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,463
The total number of people tested so far: 4,512,424
Vaccinated :20,020,958
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,381
Newly confirmed cases: 53
Total confirmed cases: 468,727
Active cases: 44,102
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 86
New cases of recovery: 457
Total registered recovery: 417,161
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,462
The total number of people tested so far: 4,505,854
Vaccinated : 19,881,897
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,200
Newly confirmed cases: 49
Total confirmed cases: 468,674
Active cases: 44,508
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 86
New cases of recovery: 61
Total registered recovery: 416,704
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,460
The total number of people tested so far: 4,501,473
Vaccinated : 19,640,686
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,211
Newly confirmed cases: 19
Total confirmed cases: 468,625
Active cases: 44,522
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 91
New cases of recovery: 1,720
Total registered recovery: 416,643
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,458
The total number of people tested so far: 4,497,273
Vaccinated : 19,513,801
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,664
Newly confirmed cases: 42
Total confirmed cases: 468,606
Active cases: 46,227
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 100
New cases of recovery: 1,657
Total registered recovery:414,923
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,454
The total number of people tested so far: 4,492,062
Vaccinated : 18,735,191
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,534
Newly confirmed cases: 69
Total confirmed cases: 468,564
Active cases: 47,846
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:102
New cases of recovery: 1,675
Total registered recovery:413,266
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,450
The total number of people tested so far: 4,486,398
Vaccinated : 18,478,264
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,825
Newly confirmed cases: 69
Total confirmed cases: 468,495
Active cases: 49,456
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 106
New cases of recovery: 1,684
Total registered recovery:411,591
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 7,446
The total number of people tested so far: 4,480,864
Vaccinated : 18,010,867
