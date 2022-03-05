“What The World Should know About Russia” Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia speaks

Sunday, March 6, 2022
In an interview with Prime Media, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Yevgeny Terekhin, highlights as what the World should know about Russia, a country that is at war with Ukraine over security concerns.

Watch it

Video : embedded from Prime Media Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

