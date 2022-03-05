“What The World Should know About Russia” Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia speaks

borkena

In an interview with Prime Media, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Yevgeny Terekhin, highlights as what the World should know about Russia, a country that is at war with Ukraine over security concerns.

Watch it

Video : embedded from Prime Media Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com